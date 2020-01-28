Texans Anthony Midget Takes Titans Secondary Position

Houston Texans secondary coach Anthony Midget has left the organization and taken the secondary job with the Tennesee Titans and Mike Vrabel.

Midget's assistant D'Anton Lynn is expected to take over the secondary for the 2020 season.

Midget has been with head coach Bill O'Brien since 2014 as the assistant secondary coach before taking over the secondary when the group in 2018 when John Butler was relieved of his duties that off-season.

Midget started on O'Brien staff in 2013 at Penn State before arriving with him to the Texans in 2014.

Midget played in the NFL when he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2000 when he was drafted in the 5th round out of Virginia Tech.

