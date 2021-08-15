Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Texans' Anthony Miller Carted Off At Lambeau Field

The newest Texans wide receiver now could miss time with Houston
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. --Texans veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller was carted off the field Saturday night at Lambeau Field. He appeared to have injured his right shoulder or arm.

Traded to the Texans along with a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick the day before players reported to training camp. Entering the final year of his four-year, $5.353 million rookie contract that includes a $1.21 million base salary this season.

READ MORE: How To Watch: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

Miller is competing with fellow fourth-year veteran Keke Coutee to be the Texans' slot wide receiver for the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16566164
Play

Texans' Anthony Miller Carted Off At Lambeau Field

The newest Texans wide receiver now could miss time with Houston

USATSI_16565667
Play

Did Chris Conley Prove He's The Texans New No. 2 WR?

Chris Conley showed why he could be a stable playmaker for the Texans' offense this fall against the Packers

tyrod ap
Play

Tyrod Taylor Starts For New-Look Texans

Tyrod Taylor now has the change to be a starter again in Houston

Miller was linked to multiple trade rumors throughout the offseason after catching 134 career passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time with the Bears. 

Shoulder injuries with Miller should come as a little surprise. While playing for the Bears, Miller underwent two surgeries on his left shoulder after experiencing multiple dislocations.

After catching seven touchdowns as a rookie, Miller combined for just four touchdowns over the past two seasons. 

Texans Daily will keep you up to date with Miller's status for now and the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. 

READ MORE: Texans' WR Chris Conley Shows What He Can Do Against Packers

USATSI_16566164
News

Texans' Anthony Miller Carted Off At Lambeau Field

USATSI_16565667
News

Did Chris Conley Prove He's The Texans New No. 2 WR?

tyrod ap
News

Tyrod Taylor Starts For New-Look Texans

Texans - Roy Lopez
News

Texans' Rookie DT: Wrestler Mentality

max s
News

Homecoming ‘Means Everything’: Texans’ Scharping Back in Green Bay

Justin Britt
News

'Screw You' Attitude: Texans' Britt Overcome Injury

texans qbs 3
News

Texans at Packers Preview: Can OL Protect QBs Taylor, Mills?

THUMBNAIL_072
News

Texans at Packers Preview: Watching Offensive Rookies