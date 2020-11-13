SI.com
Texans at Browns: Game On After Cleveland COVID Scare

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are game on for Sunday in Cleveland after the Browns dealt with a positive COVID-19 test early Friday. 

The Browns announced Friday morning a positive test for one of their players and closed their facility. Friday afternoon the facilities reopened. 

With no contact tracing, the Browns will only be down any regularly injured players and the offensive lineman they placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

The NFL hasn't had to cancel any games so far this season, but there have been plenty of schedule gymnastics to make sure each team plays all 16 games. 

The cancellation of a few games could lead to the expansion of the NFL playoffs as the league has discussed this week. The NFL also has contingency plans to play games in an additional week of the regular season pushing the playoffs back one week. If games still couldn't be completed the playoffs could expand. 

The Browns almost dealt with a situation similar to one the Texans dealt with last week. The Texans saw linebacker Jacob Martin test positive and fellow linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Dylan Cole miss the game due to contact tracing. 

The Browns will have no players down due to contact tracing. 

Sunday's game is on as the Texans try to make it two wins in a row and claw back into playoff contention in the AFC. 

