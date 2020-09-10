SI.com
Texans At Chiefs: Brandin Cooks Status - Active/Inactive List

Mike Fisher

The game is on. And the actives - and inactives - are official.

Even after their controversial offseason trade away of All-Pro star DeAndre Hopkins, the Houston Texans feel good about their quality and quantity at wide receiver - but that "feel-good'' was on hold for part of the week as Brandin Cooks was unable to participate fully in preparation for the Thursday night NFL season-opening game at the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

But now word from Arrowhead: Cooks is on the active list. The Texans inatives are: Keke Coutee, Cornell Armstrong, Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring), Dylan Cole, Jon Greenard and Charlie Heck.

The Chiefs' inactives are BoPete Keyes, Demone Harris, Yasir Durant, Ricky Seals-Jones and Taco Charlton.

On Monday, Cook was listed as "limited'' with his quad injury - meaning that Tuesday was a downgrade of sorts.

READ MORE: Hopkins Gets Huge Cardinals Payday; Does It Justify Texans Trade?

Hopkins was in the news Tuesday, too, as he signed his huge contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans' thoughts at wide receiver in the wake of his departure? Cooks is a big part of those thoughts, as he was an April trade acquisition from the Los Angeles Rams.

But even if Cooks is less than 100 percent here, the Texans can still rely on Will Fuller V as the No. 1 target, newcomer veteran Randall Cobb as the slot guy and Kenny Stills as a helper.

READ MORE: Conley To IR; Texans Next Man Up - Lonnie Johnson Jr.

But the best plan? A fully healthy receiving crew to try to keep up with K.C.'s. And Brandin Cooks is prepared to try.

