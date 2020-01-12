Texans at Chiefs: Live Update and Analysis

The Houston Texans find themselves on the doorstep of big things after the Tennessee Titans defeated the Baltimore Ravens in their Divisional game on Saturday. With the Titans win, the Texans have the chance to host the AFC Championship game at NRG Stadium if they can defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Early News for the Texans

Before the Texans took off for Kansas City, they left both Jahleel Addae and Jordan Akins in Houston due to their respective injuries. We looked at how the Texans would adjust to both Addae and Akins' absences on Sunday. Texans Rundown: No Jahleel Addae, No Jordan Akins, Now What?

Also, just a day after Will Fuller mentioned that he would listen to head coach Bill O'Brien on what he needed to do to be ready for Sunday. The news got out that Fuller will be available for their game against the Chiefs. Will Fuller cleared for Takeoff Against the Chiefs

Outside of the Divisional round game, a report pointed to the Texans hoping that they could extend quarterback Deshaun Watson during the off-season. Texans Want to Extend Watson

Other SI.com Links of Texans Interest

Texans Pre-Game Reads

Injury Updates

Chiefs Updates

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will play according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Kelce is dealing with IT band tightness (knee) that is causing him pain. He is expected to play with no limitations.

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is a game-time decision due to a calf injury that he sustained early in the week according to James Palmer of NFL Network. Jones did not play in the first matchup between the teams in week six.

Texans Updates

Texans tight end Darren Fells is expected to play after popping up on the injury report with a hip injury on Friday. With Jordan Akins not active for the game, Fells will remain the Texans' primary tight end.

Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills has been dealing with a knee issue but he will be active giving the offense their full array of wide receivers on Sunday. Stills will be joined by DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller in their three-wide receiver sets.

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V will be active after missing the past two games with a groin injury. Fuller worked all week to get back to the field and now he has been cleared to join the offense in the most important game of the season.

Chiefs Lose Chris Jones for the Game

According to NFL Network's James Palmer, the Chiefs will be without their All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones. Jones has been dealing with a calf injury. There has been a discussion on exactly how Jones was injured but the Chiefs are painting it as an injury that occurred at the end of a practice session.

Texans Inactives

Chiefs Inactives

Texans Gameday Roster

With the Texans only taking three safeties into Sunday, they will need help from the cornerback group. We take a look at the Texans game day roster with their inactive list.