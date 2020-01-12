State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans at Chiefs: Live Update and Analysis

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans find themselves on the doorstep of big things after the Tennessee Titans defeated the Baltimore Ravens in their Divisional game on Saturday. With the Titans win, the Texans have the chance to host the AFC Championship game at NRG Stadium if they can defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. 

Early News for the Texans

Before the Texans took off for Kansas City, they left both Jahleel Addae and Jordan Akins in Houston due to their respective injuries. We looked at how the Texans would adjust to both Addae and Akins' absences on Sunday. Texans Rundown: No Jahleel Addae, No Jordan Akins, Now What? 

Also, just a day after Will Fuller mentioned that he would listen to head coach Bill O'Brien on what he needed to do to be ready for Sunday. The news got out that Fuller will be available for their game against the Chiefs. Will Fuller cleared for Takeoff Against the Chiefs 

Outside of the Divisional round game, a report pointed to the Texans hoping that they could extend quarterback Deshaun Watson during the off-season. Texans Want to Extend Watson 

Other SI.com Links of Texans Interest

Texans-Chiefs Betting Preview | Texans-Chiefs Barbecue Battle | Super Bowl Matchups Ranked |

Texans Pre-Game Reads 

Injury Updates 

Chiefs Updates

  • Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will play according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Kelce is dealing with IT band tightness (knee) that is causing him pain. He is expected to play with no limitations. 
  • Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is a game-time decision due to a calf injury that he sustained early in the week according to James Palmer of NFL Network. Jones did not play in the first matchup between the teams in week six. 

Texans Updates

  • Texans tight end Darren Fells is expected to play after popping up on the injury report with a hip injury on Friday. With Jordan Akins not active for the game, Fells will remain the Texans' primary tight end. 
  • Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills has been dealing with a knee issue but he will be active giving the offense their full array of wide receivers on Sunday. Stills will be joined by DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller in their three-wide receiver sets. 
  • Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V will be active after missing the past two games with a groin injury. Fuller worked all week to get back to the field and now he has been cleared to join the offense in the most important game of the season. 

Chiefs Lose Chris Jones for the Game 

According to NFL Network's James Palmer, the Chiefs will be without their All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones. Jones has been dealing with a calf injury. There has been a discussion on exactly how Jones was injured but the Chiefs are painting it as an injury that occurred at the end of a practice session. 

Texans Inactives 

Chiefs Inactives 

Texans Gameday Roster

With the Texans only taking three safeties into Sunday, they will need help from the cornerback group. We take a look at the Texans game day roster with their inactive list. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Rundown: A Look at the Texans Gameday Roster vs. the Chiefs

The Houston Texans are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs and here is a look at their game day roster after the release of the inactive. Will Fuller is active and the cornerback group will have to help the safety group.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Announce Inactives for the Divisional Round vs. the Chiefs

The Houston Texans have released their inactive for the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

NFL Head Coaching Shuffle Gives the Texans Another Chance to Land Nick Caserio

The recent head coaching shuffle leaves the Houston Texans the opportunity to pursue New England Patriots Nick Caserio for their general manager position for the second time.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans Hoping to Extend Deshaun Watson's Contract This Off-Season

The Houston Texans are set to try and extend quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract this off-season according to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain.

Patrick D. Starr

The Texans Knocking on the Door of Distinction

The Houston Texans season has had it's ups and downs during the season but it took it's biggest turn last night with the result of the game that took place in Baltimore, Maryland. Now the Texans have an opening to do something that has never been done before in franchise history.

Patrick D. Starr

Keys to Victory for the Texans in the Divisional Round Versus the Chiefs

The Houston Texans have an opportunity to move on the Divisional Round if they can find a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are the Keys to Victory for the Texans on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

Johnathan Joseph Likes the Depth at Cornerback for the Texans Heading into the Divisional Round

Johnathan Joseph is pleased with the depth at the Houston Texans' cornerback position they are taking into their Divisional Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Homerun

Ten Texans to Watch in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs

The Houston Texans need solid efforts from plenty of players on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Duke Johnson is one of the ten Texans that are ones to watch heading into Sunday.

Patrick D. Starr

"So Far So Good" For Texans Will Fuller Potential Return to the Field Against the Chiefs

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller will be a game time decision for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. His progression during the week from his groin injury has been going well in order to get him back on the field.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans Rundown: No Jahleel Addae, No Jordan Akins, Now What?

The Houston Texans have left Jahleel Addae and Jordan Akins at home due to injury for their Divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. With both key players from their respective side of the football, how will the Texans adjust?

Patrick D. Starr