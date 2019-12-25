State of The Texans
Texans Benardrick McKinney Clears the Concussion Protocol

Patrick D. Starr

With health vital late in the season for teams, the Houston Texans will welcome back linebacker Benardrick McKinney. Missing the week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a concussion, McKinney has cleared the concussion protocol and set to return to the lineup. 

Suffering a concussion late in the fourth quarter in the Texans win over the Tennessee Titans making a tackle on tight end Jonnu Smith. Due to the short time to prepare last week, there was not enough time for McKinney to clear the protocol. 

This season, McKinney eclipsed 100 total tackles (102 total tackles) on the season for the second year in a row and third time in his NFL career, which ties for the second-most in franchise history (DeMeco Ryans, four from 2006-09).

