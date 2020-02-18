State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Benardrick McKinney Recovering from Ankle Surgery

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney is on the mend after undergoing an ankle procedure last week. McKinney, like many teammates, has clean up procedures on injuries they played with throughout the season. 

McKinney shared on his Instagram account that he was doing fine in the hospital suite after his surgery. 

In 2019, McKinney appeared in 14 games and posted 101 total tackles with four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a sack. McKinney has been a staple on the interior of the Texans defense since arriving as a second-round draft pick out of Mississippi State in 2015. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Positional Outlook: The Secondary Will Have Changes Once Again Heading into 2020

The Houston Texans need to make a decision on Bradley Roby but their secondary is in line to go through more changes heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Need to Keep an Eye on Roughnecks P.J. Walker

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker is playing in the Houston Texans backyard and they need to be keeping an eye on the quarterback.

Patrick D. Starr

A Closer Look: How the Release of Vernon Hargreaves Changes the Texans

Houston Texans Vernon Hargreaves was released late last week but what does it mean for the team moving forward? We take a look.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Tie the Knot in the Bahamas

Houston Texans J.J. Watt and Chicago Red Stars Kealia Ohai got married in the Bahamas on Saturday in an intimate ceremony.

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans Release Vernon Hargreaves

The Houston Texans released cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III whose contract was set to be guaranteed on March 18th.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: DeAndre Hopkins Remains at the Top and Questions Remain with Will Fuller

The Houston Texans have a talented wide receiver group heading into 2020. Lead by DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills, the Texans will need to make a critical decision on Will Fuller due to his lingering injury history.

Patrick D. Starr

FIUs James Morgan ready to show his "A" game heading to the NFL Combine

FIU quarterback James Morgan has his sights set on the NFL. "The Duke" in his bedroom was an everyday reminder of what he was shooting for as a college quarterback.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: A Decision on D.J. Reader Looms Large

The Houston Texans have to figure out if D.J. Reader's potential contract fits into the long term plans for the roster. If not, the Texans have work to do to find players to replace his production.

Patrick D. Starr

Nick Caserio Returns to New England Ending Any Pipe Dream Pertaining to the Texans

The dream of Nick Caserio joining the Houston Texans is officially over with his return to the New England Patriots.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: Darren Fells was an Unlikely Source of Production

The Houston Texans had Darren Fells produce at a solid level despite not being a noticed heading into the season with plenty of youth in the position group. The Texans have to sort through their personnel to find answers for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr