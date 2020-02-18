Texans Benardrick McKinney Recovering from Ankle Surgery

Houston Texans inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney is on the mend after undergoing an ankle procedure last week. McKinney, like many teammates, has clean up procedures on injuries they played with throughout the season.

McKinney shared on his Instagram account that he was doing fine in the hospital suite after his surgery.

In 2019, McKinney appeared in 14 games and posted 101 total tackles with four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a sack. McKinney has been a staple on the interior of the Texans defense since arriving as a second-round draft pick out of Mississippi State in 2015.

