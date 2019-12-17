State of The Texans
Texans Benardrick McKinney Remains in the Concussion Protocol

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney was held out of walkthroughs on Tuesday due to the concussion he suffered on Sunday in the win over the Tennessee Titans. 

McKinney remains in the NFL mandated concussion protocol, and with the Texans playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, his status for game time will remain in doubt. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien earlier in the week did not rule out McKinney and mentioned there is a chance for him to play on Saturday. 

"I think there's time," O'Brien said of McKinney's status on Monday. "I mean, we'll have to see. I don't know yet, relative to this morning, where we're at with that. But just from the reports after the game, I think we've got a chance there."

Against the Titans, McKinney eclipsed 100 total tackles (102 total tackles) on the season for the second year in a row and third time in his NFL career, which ties for the second-most in franchise history (DeMeco Ryans, four from 2006-09).

