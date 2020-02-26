Texans Benardrick McKinney Shows Screws In Both of His Ankles After Off-Season Surgery

Houston Texans inside linebacker had surgery at the beginning of February and the report at that time was just one ankle. Now, nearly a month after the surgery McKinney is at NRG Stadium taking part in rehab with team personnel and he showed how extensive the injury was for him. McKinney showed that he has exposed screws from both of his ankles which were undergoing treatment with personnel.

McKinney was using Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) on both of his ankles.LLLT uses infra-red light over injuries or lesions to improve wound and soft tissue healing, reduce inflammation and give relief for both acute and chronic pain.

(Video) See McKinney Undergoing Treatment of His Ankles

In 2019, McKinney appeared in 14 games and posted 101 total tackles with four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a sack. McKinney has been a staple on the interior of the Texans defense since arriving as a second-round draft pick out of Mississippi State in 2015.

