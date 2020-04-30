Texans benefit from Saints wanting to keep quarterback Tommy Stevens from the Panthers

The Houston Texans were beneficiaries of the New Orleans Saints and head coach Sean Payton working to one-up the Carolina Panthers late in day three of the NFL Draft.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Duncan, the Texans benefitted from Payton being aggressive to keep Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens from the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady coveted Stevens, and the club had a free-agent deal in place with the Mississippi State signal-caller to sign after the seventh-round concluded.

Payton and the Saints were not going to let the Panthers land Stevens which pushed Saints general manager, Mickey Loomis to send a 2021 sixth-round selection to the Texans for their 240th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

According, to Pro Football Talk, Payton understood that Stevens had given his word to the Panthers that he was going to sign with them but he could not let that happen at the end of the day.

The Texans started day three of the NFL Draft with three seventh-round selections and did no use any of the picks by the end of the draft. The Texans landing the extra selection from the Saints now gives them eight draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

