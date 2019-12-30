State of The Texans
Texans Bill O'Brien Is Not Interested In the Bills and Oilers Ghosts of The Past

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- With the Buffalo Bills coming to face the Houston Texans on Saturday for Wild Card Weekend, the memories of the Oilers (now in Tennessee) blew a 35-3 lead in the playoffs in 1993. 

With the Bills drumming up old memories of the Oilers' failure to close out one of the worst losses in NFL playoff history, head coach Bill O'Brien made it clear this is about the Texans. 

Asked about the past loss the Oilers had to the Bills, and what he remembers about that loss, O'Brien was not interested in the discussion. 

"Holy smokes," O'Brien answered. "That was 26 years ago."

O'Brien continued, "Oh man, that was 30 years ago almost 26 years ago Holy smokes, I mean. Now I mean you know look I think this is about this week and this is about the Houston Texans versus a very very good Buffalo Bills team. So I'm not going down that road."

The Bills come to NRG Stadium on Saturday, and the entire week will be filled with the folklore of franchise that created one of the worst memories in Houston sports history. 

With the Texans not part of that story, O'Brien is concentrating on getting his team to play for the here-and-now and not chasing ghosts that means zero to their franchise. 

"I think again - 26 years ago," O'Brien added. "I mean this is 2000. The game will be played in 2020. So, we got a lot of work to do. We got a, we got a very tough opponent coming in here that's played very well, very well-coached got a lot of respect for Sean (McDermott), and his staff and how they do things so we got a big week here."

Texans will host a Wild Card Round game against the Bills on Saturday, January 4 at 3:35 p.m. CT on ESPN/ABC.

