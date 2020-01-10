State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Bill O'Brien Issues an Apology for Heated Exchange with a Fan

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- Head coach Bill O'Brien came out on Friday to apologize for his tirade with a fan after an ugly loss against the Denver Broncos. 

The Texans were down 31-3 at half time in their week 14 game against the Broncos and walking in the tunnel, a fan yelled "You Suck!" in the direction of O'Brien, and he fired back. 

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had to pull O'Brien into the tunnel to the locker room to keep his head coach from further exchanges with the fan. 

The video leaked on Friday morning, O'Brien issued an apology in his final press conference of the week. 

O'Brien stated, "I was made aware of a video that's out there at the halftime of the Denver game coming off the field. I used inappropriate language, and I just want to apologize for that."

When asked about his famed temper from his New England days and being labeled "Tea Pot" for his short fuse. O'Brien apologized once again. 

"I apologize for it," O'Brien added. "Like I said, just inappropriate comments. I apologize for it and sorry that it happened."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"So Far So Good" For Texans Will Fuller Potential Return to the Field Against the Chiefs

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller will be a game time decision for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. His progression during the week from his groin injury has been going well in order to get him back on the field.

Deshaun Watson's Style of Play Makes the Texans Go

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson' style of play is not going to change for anyone and the Houston Texans are just fine with that.

"Never Really Know What to Expect" Tyrann Mathieu on Texans Deshaun Watson

Patrick D. Starr

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu knows their defense has to control Deshaun Watson and play under control when they face him in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Deshaun Watson and the Post-Season are a Good Combination for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson is closing in on plenty of franchise post-season records just entering his third ever career start this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Texans Bill O'Brien Keeping Will Fuller's Injury Status Close to His Vest

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien would not discuss wide receiver Will Fuller's health status heading into their Divisional Round Matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Texans Taking the Day-By-Day Approach to Push Towards Their Ultimate Goal

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are on the doorstep of doing what no other team in franchise history has ever done in appearing in the AFC Championship. The Texans are not looking beyond the Kansas City Chiefs but focusing on the day that is ahead of them.

Texans J.J. Watt Pleased on How His Body Responded After The Playoff Win

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt missed over half of the season due to his torn pectoral. After the win against the Buffalo Bills, Watt was pleased how everything turned out for him from a health standpoint.

Andy Reid is Happy That Carlos Hyde Is Succeeding with The Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid is happy that running back Carlos Hyde is succeeding with the Houston Texans.

Patrick Mahomes Knows It is a "60-Minute Fight" With Deshaun Watson on the Field for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes understands that Deshaun Watson keeps the Houston Texans in every game he steps on the field.

Mike Adams Respects Bill O'Brien Finding Him a Role With the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans safety Mike Adams had a conversation with Bill O'Brien when he arrived and it started a respect that the veteran safety appreciates during this point of his career.