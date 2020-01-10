Texans Bill O'Brien Issues an Apology for Heated Exchange with a Fan

Houston, Texas- Head coach Bill O'Brien came out on Friday to apologize for his tirade with a fan after an ugly loss against the Denver Broncos.

The Texans were down 31-3 at half time in their week 14 game against the Broncos and walking in the tunnel, a fan yelled "You Suck!" in the direction of O'Brien, and he fired back.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had to pull O'Brien into the tunnel to the locker room to keep his head coach from further exchanges with the fan.

The video leaked on Friday morning, O'Brien issued an apology in his final press conference of the week.

O'Brien stated, "I was made aware of a video that's out there at the halftime of the Denver game coming off the field. I used inappropriate language, and I just want to apologize for that."

When asked about his famed temper from his New England days and being labeled "Tea Pot" for his short fuse. O'Brien apologized once again.

"I apologize for it," O'Brien added. "Like I said, just inappropriate comments. I apologize for it and sorry that it happened."

