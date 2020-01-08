State of The Texans
Texans Bill O'Brien Keeping Will Fuller's Injury Status Close to His Vest

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans are starting to prepare on the practice field for their Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Texans are dealing with a small group of injuries, especially wide receiver Will Fuller. 

Fuller has been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered in week 16 of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The injury kept Fuller out of the Wild Card against the Buffalo Bills. There have been reports swirling of a return this weekend against the Chiefs. 

On Monday, head coach Bill O'Brien did not confirm that Fuller was coming back this weekend but alluded to the fact that the speedy wide receiver had a few more stages to hit before being cleared.  

"There's another few stages here that we have to pass for me to be able to say he'd be ready to play," O'Brien explained. 

Fuller did get on the field before the game against the Bills to run routes with Deshaun Watson. 

On Wednesday, O'Brien was not willing to give much information at all specifically about Fuller and gave a general answer on his entire injured group of players. 

"I think everybody, with the exception of one or two guys, okay, and I'm not going to get into who those are," O'Brien said of the Texans injuries. "I would say that, for the most part, guys are trending in the right direction if that answers your question."

 O'Brien continued, "So that's basically, I know you had a question about Will, and I respect the questions, but you know I don't know yet. I really don't. Look, we all want to have a 100% healthy team, but I wouldn't be able to comment on the exacts of anything because I think it's too early in the week."

The Texans also have cornerback Johnathan Joseph and tight end Jordan Akins dealing with hamstring injuries outside of Fuller's injury. 

