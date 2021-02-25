Texans BREAKING: Deshaun Visits with Coach Culley: What Happened?

Deshaun Watson's stance on the Texans situation hasn't changed. ... though he's now visited with the coach

HOUSTON - Movement has finally been made with the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately, it continues to head in a negative direction.

According to reports from ESPN's Dan Graziano, Watson met with new head coach David Culley last week. Although the two parties finally exchanged words for the first time since his hiring, the 25-year-old's intent wasn't getting to know the offense or his plan for the offseason.

It was to reiterate his stance moving forward on the franchise. Watson still wants out.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero adds that the "meeting'' wasn't in person - and that teams have been leaving trade offers to the Texans via voice mail.

Watson requested a trade this offseason following moves made from the front office. Texans owner Cal McNair and executive Jack Easterby said earlier last season that Watson's voice would be heard in the hiring process following the firing of Bill O'Brien.

It wasn't. Instead, Watson found out of the hiring of new general manager Nick Caserio on social media — similar to how he found out of the trade of DeAndre Hopkins.

We believe Watson has not spoken to anyone inside the Texans organization beside Culley since the offseason began. He has no intentions of playing for the Texans again.

During Culley's initial press conference, the former Ravens assistant coach stated that while there were negative reports surrounding the situation, Houston was an enticing option due to the chance to work with a player of Watson's caliber.

"He's the quarterback of the Houston Texans," Culley said. "That's all that I was concerned about, and that's all I knew. And whatever has been said about what was, what he wanted to do, or he didn't want to do, all I knew is this, having been in this business this long, he is a Houston Texan and I want him to be a Houston Texan. And the reason I'm in this position today is because I knew he's going to be a Houston Texan."

Watson last season set the new franchise record in passing touchdowns with 33 scores. He also led the NFL in passing yards with 4,823 and finished with a career-best 70.2% completion rating. Houston managed to finish 4-12 on the season.

The team will be without a first-round pick this April due to the trade for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil back in 2019.

As reported by TexansDaily.com, Caserio has no intention of making Watson available for trade.

Now that the franchise quarterback has doubled-down on his stance, that plan could be changing sooner than expected. Houston now must sit down and decide what will be the best plan moving forward.

One of which could be moving Watson.

