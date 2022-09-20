Skip to main content

Texans BREAKING: Houston Moves Starter Justin Britt During 'Personal' Absence

Veteran center Justin Britt is being moved by the Houston Texans to the NFL's reserve-non-football illness list.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Houston Texans are making a move with veteran center Justin Britt, on Tuesday shifting him to the NFL's reserve-non-football illness list.

“I don’t know that yet,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said on Monday when asked if he knew whether the team's starting center, who was absent from the team last week due to personal reasons and therefore missed the Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos, would be available this week.

"We’ll see how the rest of the week plays out.”

The "rest of the week'' is obviously important as it relates to things beyond football for Britt, though after a Week 1 tie against the Colts he was publicly critical of his own performance due to the "high standards'' to which he said he tries to hold himself.

The Texans, while working to respect the player's privacy, also have to get ready for a game with a backup in Britt's center spot. Scott Quessenberry was the starter against the Denver Broncos and is preparing to serve as a first-teamer for Smith's team again Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Texans could add another offensive lineman off their practice squad, with Jimmy Morrissey a likely candidate to be promoted to the active roster.

The Texans in another move, meanwhile placed linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_13097651
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Great Andre Johnson Nominated For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19073917
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans' Loss To Broncos Was Learning Experience For DB Derek Stingley Jr.

By Coty M. Davis
Cooks 3
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Restructure Contract of WR Brandin Cooks

By Texans Daily Staff
Christian Kirksey
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Defense Impresses Despite Loss to Broncos

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19075329
Houston Texans Latest News

Davis Mills, Brandin Cooks On Texans Missed TD Chance vs. Broncos

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19075321
Houston Texans Latest News

Following Loss To Broncos, Lovie Smith Expresses Displeasure In Texans Passing Game

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_18824461
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Broncos Week 2 Recap Notebook: Dameon Pierce Takes Lead

By Coty M. Davis
Russell Wilson, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos
Houston Texans Latest News

Broncos, Russell Wilson Pull Away Late vs. Texans

By Grant Afseth