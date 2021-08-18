Texans BREAKING: Veteran Tackle Cut by Houston

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans on Wednesday released veteran offensive tackle Roderick Johnson after activating him from the reserve-COVID-19 list.

Johnson was signed to a one-year contract this offseason, but had fallen behind former Washington Football Team offensive tackle Geron Christian on the depth chart.

Johnson, 25, played last season under a one-year, $1.75 million contract.

Johnson is a former Cleveland Browns third-round draft pick from Florida State.



He played in every game for the Texans in 2019 with three starts. Last season, the former All-ACC selection played in 12 games with three starts as he played 25 percent of the offensive snaps overall, 245 snaps in total.