Texans BREAKING: Veteran Tackle Cut by Houston
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans on Wednesday released veteran offensive tackle Roderick Johnson after activating him from the reserve-COVID-19 list.
Johnson was signed to a one-year contract this offseason, but had fallen behind former Washington Football Team offensive tackle Geron Christian on the depth chart.
Johnson, 25, played last season under a one-year, $1.75 million contract.
Johnson is a former Cleveland Browns third-round draft pick from Florida State.
