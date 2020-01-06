State of The Texans
Texans Bring Back Davin Bellamy to The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- With one open roster spot on the practice squad, the Houston Texans have signed free agent outside linebacker Davin Bellamy. Bellamy is a familiar face to the Texans roster after being signed as a rookie free agent in 2018 and spending time with the Texans in camp in 2019. 

Bellamy arrived to the Texans in 2018 as a free agent out of Georgia and he spent time on their practice squad before being signed to a reserve futures contract at the end of last season.

After being released in August before the season, Bellamy signed with the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad in September before finding his way back to the Texans in the playoff run.

