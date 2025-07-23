Texans’ C.J. Stroud Gets Honest About Rookie WR’s
The Houston Texans training camp is underway as the 2025 season nears. Quarterback C.J. Stroud shared his thoughts on two of his new weapons, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
“Consistently here at the building or working in the offseason with me so I’m really excited to see those guys growth," Stroud said.
Stroud said he's excited about “pretty much everyone”, but shared more excitement about the rookie wideouts.
The 23-year-old quarterback completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. While many have seen it as a "sophomore slump", Stroud still led the Texans to a Wild Card win. Houston also dealt with many injuries to Stroud's weapons in the 2024 season.
Higgins and Noel should help Stroud have a better season in 2025. Higgins hauled in 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns last season at Iowa State. Noel was also impactful in 2024 at Iowa State, finishing with 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns.
Higgins and Noel join Nico Collins and Christian Kirk in a now-talented receiving room. Tank Dell is also a solid weapon and will be impactful upon his return.
With the new receivers in town, Stroud and the Texans are poised for a competitive 2025 campaign.
