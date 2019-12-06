Texans Call Will Fuller Questionable for Sunday Against The Broncos - Four Others Ruled Questionable

The Houston Texans have ruled Will Fuller as questionable heading into Sunday's game with the Denver Broncos. Fuller was not on the injury report last week heading into Sunday's game with the New England Patriots.

The Texans have also ruled Gareon Conley (hip), Brennan Scarlett (shoulder) and Carlos Watkins (hamstring)as questionable. All three missed last week's game due to their respective injuries.

Also, Bradley Roby is questionable (hamstring/toe) despite playing last week against the Patriots. Roby has missed a good portion of the season due to a hamstring injury. Roby was limited in practice the entire week leading up to Sunday's game.

The Texans have already ruled out running back Taiwan Jones for the game. Jones injured his hamstring against the Patriots and did not return after sustaining the injury. Jones did not practice the entire week, which led to the decision to rule him out.

