Texans Camp: Houston Moves 2 Potential Starters To PUP

Both tackle Marcus Cannon and guard Lane Taylor were shuffled over to the list,
Author:
Publish date:

When it comes to the Houston Texans and "moves,'' many eyes are on the strange status of in-limbo QB Deshaun Watson. But the Texans have other and more conventional business to conduct with 89 or so other players, and did so on Monday as they placed a pair of veteran offensive linemen - both candidates to start - on the NFL's physically unable to perform list.

Both tackle Marcus Cannon and guard Lane Taylor, according to a report from Aaron Wilson, were shuffled over to the list, from which of course they can be  activated at any time.

The Texans obtained Cannon, a former TCU standout and Texas native, in a trade with hopes he could push for the right tackle job, an idea that if successful would nudge Tytus Howard to guard. But Cannon underwent a minor knee surgery this offseason that figures to slow that process.

A healthy Taylor, who played for Texans offensive line coach James Campen in Green Bay, could also figure as a potential starter. But he is fighting back from an ACL surgery.

With the two vets unavailable, the Texans are hosting former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly - who happens to be the brother of Houston offensive coordinator Tim Kelly - for a free-agency visit.

The Texans also made a move with the release of long-snapper Mitchell Fabroni. But of course none of this offensive line machinations are getting near the attention that the Watson story is getting ... and TexansDaily.com will keep you informed on all of it.

