Texans Carlos Hyde Embraces The "Journey" To His First Career 1,000-Yard Season

When Houston Texans running back, Carlos Hyde crossed paydirt for his 10-yard touchdown in the 4th quarters on Sunday. It proved to be big for a couple of reasons. It allowed the Texans a lead that they would not relinquish to the Tennessee Titans for a 24-21 victory, and it was enough yardage for Hyde to produce his first-ever career 1,000 rushing season of his career.

Hyde was on the outs at Kansas City before they called the Texans about a trade before the start of the season to replace the injured Lamar Miller. Hyde has rewarded the Texans for giving him the keys to the running game since he was inserted into the starting lineup in week one.

"It's huge to go for 1K for the first time," Hyde said after his performance on Sunday. "It's been a long journey for me, and to come back and have a big year like I'm having now is huge. I got to give thanks to my offensive line, though. I wouldn't have 1,000 yards without those guys. Everybody has played a part in it, and I am very grateful for those guys."

The trust that head coach Bill O'Brien has in Hyde to carry the running game has helped the veteran back get comfortable in the Texans scheme. Getting Hyde back to a downhill runner, he has helped bring back the Texans running game to life in 2019.

"I'm just doing my job," Hyde said of his role in the running game. "Whenever OB calls my number, it's on me to focus in and do my job and protect the football. The offensive line did a good job today, allowing me to get downhill and get behind my pads. Things worked out for us today."

Hyde's active day pushed his season total 1,030 marking wit a solid day of running the football for the Texans. Hyde rushed for 104 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown, and their 140-yard rushing was the most on the Titans in over a month.

"It's big for us," Hyde said of the Texans' performance on Sunday. "We got a huge win today, and now if we get a win next week, we put ourselves in the playoffs and in a good spot. We will enjoy this win, but then we have to regroup and get ready for Tampa."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here