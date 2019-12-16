State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Carlos Hyde Embraces The "Journey" To His First Career 1,000-Yard Season

Patrick D. Starr

When Houston Texans running back, Carlos Hyde crossed paydirt for his 10-yard touchdown in the 4th quarters on Sunday. It proved to be big for a couple of reasons. It allowed the Texans a lead that they would not relinquish to the Tennessee Titans for a 24-21 victory, and it was enough yardage for Hyde to produce his first-ever career 1,000 rushing season of his career. 

Hyde was on the outs at Kansas City before they called the Texans about a trade before the start of the season to replace the injured Lamar Miller. Hyde has rewarded the Texans for giving him the keys to the running game since he was inserted into the starting lineup in week one. 

"It's huge to go for 1K for the first time," Hyde said after his performance on Sunday. "It's been a long journey for me, and to come back and have a big year like I'm having now is huge. I got to give thanks to my offensive line, though. I wouldn't have 1,000 yards without those guys. Everybody has played a part in it, and I am very grateful for those guys."

The trust that head coach Bill O'Brien has in Hyde to carry the running game has helped the veteran back get comfortable in the Texans scheme. Getting Hyde back to a downhill runner, he has helped bring back the Texans running game to life in 2019. 

"I'm just doing my job," Hyde said of his role in the running game. "Whenever OB calls my number, it's on me to focus in and do my job and protect the football. The offensive line did a good job today, allowing me to get downhill and get behind my pads. Things worked out for us today."

Hyde's active day pushed his season total 1,030 marking wit a solid day of running the football for the Texans. Hyde rushed for 104 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown, and their 140-yard rushing was the most on the Titans in over a month. 

"It's big for us," Hyde said of the Texans' performance on Sunday. "We got a huge win today, and now if we get a win next week, we put ourselves in the playoffs and in a good spot. We will enjoy this win, but then we have to regroup and get ready for Tampa."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carlos Hyde's Hard Nosed Running Style Leads the Texans Over the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde produced his first 1,000 yard rushing season of his career with his 104 yard rushing day against the Tennessee Titans.

"Putting Pressure on the Defense" Leads to Kenny Stills Impact Play for the Texans on Sunday

Patrick D. Starr

Wide receiver Kenny Stills made two touchdown catches to open the door for the Houston Texans to pull out a much-needed win over the Tennessee Titans.

"Sh**, Hop Getting The Ball" - Texans DeAndre Hopkins Knows The 4th Quarter Is His Time To Make Plays

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins had a huge 4th quarter against the Tennessee Titans and Hopkins called it the "norm" for him.

Texans Deshaun Watson Calls His Interceptions "Dumb" But Is Pleased With The Win Against the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson put together a strong fourth quarter to seal a win over the Tennessee Titans. Watson was not pleased with his interceptions in the end zone that put the Titans back into the game.

Houston Texans Outlast the Streaking Titans in Key AFC South Showdown, 24-21

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans stopped the streaking Tennessee Titans to take over the AFC South after winning 24-21 on the road.

Report: Texans Are A Potential Match for Janoris Jenkins

Patrick D. Starr

ESPNs Adam Schefter reports that the Houston Texans could be one of the playoff contention teams keeping an eye on recently waived cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

Nick Caserio Remains in The Back of the Houston Texans Mind

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans remain interested in New England Patriots Nick Caserio and will continue to pursue him in the off-season when his contract expires after the 2020 NFL Draft.

Green Light: Will Fuller Is Active For the Texans Against The Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller, V is active on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Texans' Cautiously Optimistic About Will Fuller's Availability Against the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are playing wide receiver Will Fuller's status for Sunday against the Tennessee Titans close to the vest.

Brennan Scarlett and Two Other Texans Ruled Questionable for Sunday Against the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans starting outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett is questionable with a shoulder injury. See who else is questionable heading into Sunday's crucial match up with the Tennessee Titans.