Texans Carlos Hyde Says Deshaun Watson Has that "Dog" In Him

Houston, Texas- The playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills is at the forefront of the Houston Texans' minds. The Texans offense has been looking to get back on track after a strong start to the season.

Led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, he has started to make sure that his offensive unit is locked in to play their best football on Saturday.

One theme that head coach Bill O'Brien wants his team to put the most work in for gamedays is the practice field. Watson, on Wednesday, made sure he had his group ready to go sending out a mass text before practice.

Running back, Carlos Hyde talked about how it was not something that generally does not happen, but Watson setting the tone is what the team needs.

"Deshaun sent a mass text out to the offense, that was something different," Hyde explained. "Just telling guys, ' Let's be great.' before practice. So, you know, that was something that was different."

Hyde likes what Watson brings to the team, and having him as the Texans quarterback knows they know they are in every game. Hyde enjoys being on the field and working with Watson on the field.

"Anytime you go into a game with Deshaun," Hyde continued. "I definitely, strongly - I feel strongly about that you got a good chance to win a game with him. Deshaun is a really good quarterback. To me, I like to call him a dog. Whenever you're playing with a quarterback that's a dog, you have a chance in any game. And I just love competing with a guy like that."

Hyde continued with a smile, "Because that is how I feel about myself."

"Quarterback the same way? You got a chance any game."

