Texans' Cautiously Optimistic About Will Fuller's Availability Against the Titans

After sitting against the Denver Broncos to rest his ailing hamstring, the Houston Texans are cautiously optimistic Will Fuller will be on the field with them on Sunday in their AFC showdown against the Tennessee Titans.

With Fuller limited the entire week of practice, the Texans continue to play his status close to the vest. This season, Fuller has 42 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns in 9 games.

The three games he has missed are due to his hamstring injury that started in the first quarter in week seven against the Indianapolis Colts.

If there is one Texans' player that would like Fuller back on the field that is quarterback Deshaun Watson. With Fuller on the field, the Texans offense is much more explosive with Watson averaging nearly 70 more yards a game through the air.

"I mean, very big," Watson said of Fuller's presence. "It's another weapon that makes a lot of big-time plays, and that can take the top off and do some great things for us. Definitely seeing how the week goes, and we can definitely use him."

Working next to DeAndre Hopkins, Fuller's speed opens up plenty of space for other skill players to make an impact. Fuller's speed is a true difference-maker for the offense.

"Speed helps a lot," Hopkins explained. "Especially one of the fastest guys in the NFL. It helps out.

Fuller will be a game-time decision heading into Sunday against the Titans.