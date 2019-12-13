State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans' Cautiously Optimistic About Will Fuller's Availability Against the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

After sitting against the Denver Broncos to rest his ailing hamstring, the Houston Texans are cautiously optimistic Will Fuller will be on the field with them on Sunday in their AFC showdown against the Tennessee Titans. 

With Fuller limited the entire week of practice, the Texans continue to play his status close to the vest. This season, Fuller has 42 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns in 9 games. 

The three games he has missed are due to his hamstring injury that started in the first quarter in week seven against the Indianapolis Colts. 

If there is one Texans' player that would like Fuller back on the field that is quarterback Deshaun Watson. With Fuller on the field, the Texans offense is much more explosive with Watson averaging nearly 70 more yards a game through the air. 

"I mean, very big," Watson said of Fuller's presence. "It's another weapon that makes a lot of big-time plays, and that can take the top off and do some great things for us. Definitely seeing how the week goes, and we can definitely use him."

Working next to DeAndre Hopkins, Fuller's speed opens up plenty of space for other skill players to make an impact. Fuller's speed is a true difference-maker for the offense. 

"Speed helps a lot," Hopkins explained. "Especially one of the fastest guys in the NFL. It helps out.

Fuller will be a game-time decision heading into Sunday against the Titans. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brennan Scarlett and Two Other Texans Ruled Questionable for Sunday Against the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans starting outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett is questionable with a shoulder injury. See who else is questionable heading into Sunday's crucial match up with the Tennessee Titans.

"It's Truly an Honor": D.J. Reader on Being Named the Texans' Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans D.J. Reader discussed being selected as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for 2019.

Texans Laremy Tunsil on His Ex-Dolphins Teammate Ryan Tannehill: "He is Balling"

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil is not surprised by the play of Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tunsil thinks highly of his former teammate from the Miami Dolphins.

Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins Continues to Impress Titans Mike Vrabel With His Physical Play

Patrick D. Starr

Tennessee Titans Mike Vrabel watched Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins work for four seasons and has always been impressed with how physical he is as a wide receiver.

Former Pitcher and Texans D.J. Reader Thinks the Yankees Are Back to Buying Dynasties With The Signing of Gerrit Cole

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader weighed in on the recent contract that Gerrit Cole received from the New York Yankees.

Texans' Will Fuller Was an O'Brien Favorite During the 2016 Draft Process According to the Titans Mike Vrabel

Patrick D. Starr

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel made it knows that Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller was head coach Bill O'Brien's favorite during the 2016 NFL Draft Process.

Texans D.J. Reader Nominated for the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans D.J. Reader has been selected to be the team's nomination for the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Titans Mike Vrabel Admits He Learned From Texans Deshaun Watson In the Year They Spent Together In Houston

Patrick D. Starr

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke highly of Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson but more about his character off the football field.

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Continues to Produce With Defenses Paying Close Attention and Titans Kevin Byard Has Taken Notice

Patrick D. Starr

Tennessee Titans Kevin Byard continues to be impressed with the production Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins puts up with all of the defensive attention thrown at him on game days.

Deshaun Watson Has Had Past Success Against the Titans and The Texans Will Need It Again

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson has had success against the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans are going to need him to continue that trend this weekend.