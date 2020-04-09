Texans Charles Omenihu has advice for the draft-eligible prospects leading up to the NFL Draft

Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu joined The Longhorn Network to discuss multiple topics while he prepares for the 2020 season. With former University of Texas Longhorn teammates safety Brandon Jones and wide receiver Collin Johnson expected to be drafted, Omeinhu was asked to give one bit of advice on heading towards tot he draft.

"Don't look at the mock drafts," Omenihu answered.

Omenihu was projected to be drafted in the second or third round to multiple outlets leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft. The Texans ended up selecting Omenihu in the 5th round with the 161st overall selection.

Learning from experience, Omenihu understands that the mock drafts have little bearing on where a player will end up or what NFL clubs are thinking.

"In the mock drafts, everybody knows they saw my name in the second third round," Omenihu said of his time going through the draft process. "I did a draft party on Friday, anticipating being drafted in the second or third round. It just wasn't the plan that God had for me. My biggest advice is just don't look at social media don't look for where your name's at because nobody knows."

The Texans reaped the rewards of selecting Omenihu on day three and finding a solid defensive lineman they could continue to develop into a pass rusher.

Omenihu had 27 total pressures in just 41% of Texans defensive snaps. He was top five among rookies in the NFL in 2019 in total pressures and 4th on the Texans, only trailing D.J. Reader (33), Whitney Mercilus (48), and J.J. Watt (55).

Appearing in 14 games, Omeinhu posted 13 total tackles, with 3.0 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles and 2 tackles for loss.

