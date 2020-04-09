State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Charles Omenihu has advice for the draft-eligible prospects leading up to the NFL Draft

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu joined The Longhorn Network to discuss multiple topics while he prepares for the 2020 season. With former University of Texas Longhorn teammates safety Brandon Jones and wide receiver Collin Johnson expected to be drafted, Omeinhu was asked to give one bit of advice on heading towards tot he draft. 

"Don't look at the mock drafts," Omenihu answered. 

Omenihu was projected to be drafted in the second or third round to multiple outlets leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft. The Texans ended up selecting Omenihu in the 5th round with the 161st overall selection. 

Learning from experience, Omenihu understands that the mock drafts have little bearing on where a player will end up or what NFL clubs are thinking. 

"In the mock drafts, everybody knows they saw my name in the second third round," Omenihu said of his time going through the draft process. "I did a draft party on Friday, anticipating being drafted in the second or third round. It just wasn't the plan that God had for me. My biggest advice is just don't look at social media don't look for where your name's at because nobody knows."

The Texans reaped the rewards of selecting Omenihu on day three and finding a solid defensive lineman they could continue to develop into a pass rusher. 

Omenihu had 27 total pressures in just 41% of Texans defensive snaps. He was top five among rookies in the NFL in 2019 in total pressures and 4th on the Texans, only trailing D.J. Reader (33), Whitney Mercilus (48), and J.J. Watt (55).

Appearing in 14 games, Omeinhu posted 13 total tackles, with 3.0 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles and 2 tackles for loss. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals looking forward to ex-Texan D.J. Reader's energy on their roster

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looking forward to what ex-Houston Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader will bring to the interior of their defense.

Patrick D. Starr

SOTT's Community Five-Round Mock Draft Version 1.0: Texans land help on all levels

The State of the Texans community put together a mock draft for the Houston Texans for five rounds. It was a solid haul in the mock draft.

Patrick D. Starr

SOTT Seven Round Mock Draft Version 1.0: Texans defensive front receives much-needed help

A Houston Texans seven-round mock draft where the defensive front has talent added and a wide receiver is added to help give Deshaun Watson another weapon.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Dylan Cole signs restricted tender keeping him with the Texans for 2020

Houston Texans inside linebacker Dylan Cole has signed his restricted free agent tender bringing him back to the roster for 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans have a video conference with Utah's Leki Fotu

The Houston Texans have met with Utah defensive tackle Leki Fotu via video conference in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Kliff Kingsbury has no concerns with Cardinals and Texans trade being finalized

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has no concerns with the trade with the Houston Texans being finalized before the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans working to prepare for the "virtual" 2020 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans are preparing to conduct the 2020 NFL Draft from their own homes in a virtual format.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: A closer look at Bradley Roby's three-year deal with the Texans

The Houston Texans signed cornerback Bradley Roby to a three-year deal and it is both team and player-friendly looking at the final numbers.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans J.J. Watt selected unanimously to the NFL's All-Decade Team

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been selected by the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame to its 2010s All-Decade team.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

SOTT Mailbag: Don't forget about Charles Omenihu helping the Texans pass rush

State of the Texans mailbag discussing the Houston Texans including Charles Omenihu, Duke Ejiofor, Randall Cobb and much more.

Patrick D. Starr