Texans Charles Omenihu looking to build on a rookie season of promise

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu joined The Longhorn Network to discuss multiple topics while he prepares for the 2020 season. Omeinhu was a bright spot for the 2019 draft class showing he could produce from the interior of the Texans defensive front. 

Omenihu had 27 total pressures in just 41% of Texans defensive snaps. He was top five among rookies in the NFL in 2019 in total pressures and 4th on the Texans, only trailing D.J. Reader (33), Whitney Mercilus (48), and J.J. Watt (55).

Even with the limited work, Omenihu came out of his rookie season understanding what he has to do in 2020 to take the next step but more importantly seeing that he left plays on the field to make in 2019. 

"I think it was okay," Omenihu said of his rookie season. "I think I did well, but then also, I feel like there were opportunities I missed. Also, like those things, I could have done better. Sacks that I missed, just opportunities to make more of an impact"

Omenihu made an impact when he was able to get to the quarterback producing 3.0 sacks, 5 quarterback hits and creating 2 forced fumbles. One of the forced fumbles flipped the regular-season game in the favor of the Texans in a win over the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. 

With a specific role with the Texans defense in 2019, Omenihu understands what he needs to do with his game to be more of a complete player in year two. 

"I think I left out my rookie year," Omenihu continued. "Kind of understanding what kind of player I am or what kind of put I can be in the league. And what I have to work on, especially getting as many sacks as I did. It was something to where like I could see. Okay, this is what I need to do to be better. That's what I need to work on to be more of an elite player a full package kind of player."

Omenihu will be depended on by the Texans defense to help the pass rush for the defense. The Texans defense was tied for 19th in the league with 31.0 sacks and 18th in the league in quarterback hits with 42. The Texans pass rush was ranked 31st in the NFL in pressure rate at 18.1% with only the Miami Dolphins trailing at 16.5%. 

