Texans Charlie Heck inks his four-year rookie contract

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have signed fourth-round selection offensive tackle Charlie Heck. The report of Heck signing his rookie deal was reported by ESPN Insider Field Yates. 

The Texans traded back in the 4th round but they did not wait around to trade back up with the Los Angeles Rams and pick 126 to land North Carolina offensive tackle Charlie Heck. The Texans traded their 136th overall plus two seventh-round selections at 248 and 250 overall to land Heck.

Head coach Bill O'Brien was pleased to bring in Heck as a potential offensive tackle option during the NFL Draft. 

"I think he’s pretty much a tackle," O'Brien said of Heck. "I think he can play both sides. Great guy. Really smart, works hard. Obviously his dad is a coach. We were thrilled to be able to go up there and get him. We made a couple of moves today that we were happy with and that was one. We were able to go up there and get a guy that we really targeted and we liked at that spot.”

Heck is the son of former NFL offensive lineman and current Kansas City Chiefs offensive line coach, Andy Heck. 

A three-year starter with the Tar Heels, Heck started all 12 games at right tackle as a junior and then moved to left tackle his final season starting all 12 games.

Heck is the first of the Texans' 2020 NFL Draft class to sign their rookie contract.

Report: Texans highly interested in Ex-Saints lineman Larry Warford

The Houston Texans continue to look for improvements to their roster and are interesting in recently released offensive lineman from the New Orleans Saints, Larry Warford.

Patrick D. Starr

On the Board: Texans early underdogs heading into the 2020 season

The Houston Texans are underdogs on betting boards with the 2020 regular season schedule being released.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans virtual off-season has had full participation in preparation for the 2020 season

The Houston Texans are two full weeks into their virtual off-season and it has been full participation from the entire group of players.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Lonnie Johnson, Jr. fine-tuning his footwork to improve his game

Houston Texans Lonnie Johnson, Jr. is working to improve his footwork as he continues to develop as a cornerback in the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans travel to face the Detroit Lions for a Thanksgiving Day showdown

The Houston Texans will face off against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day for the second time in franchise history.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans face two AFC powerhouses to open 2020 season against the Chiefs and Ravens

The Houston Texans face two of the AFC's best in the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens to open up their 2020 regular season.

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans 2020 regular-season schedule released

The Houston Texans 2020 regular season schedule has been released with the first game taking place at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pavithr Goli

Texans head to Arrowhead Stadium to face Chiefs to open 2020 season

The Houston Texans will head to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Thursday Night Football showdown to open the 2020 regular season.

Pavithr Goli

Texans want the offense built around Deshaun Watson's decision making ability

A new look Houston Texans offense in 2020 will depend on Deshaun Watson to keep the offense balance and spread the football around to the open target.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans prepare to reopen facilities for 'Phase One' of a league-wide initiative

The Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL will start to prepare to re-open facilities in compliance with local and state protocols.

Patrick D. Starr