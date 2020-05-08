Texans Charlie Heck inks his four-year rookie contract

The Houston Texans have signed fourth-round selection offensive tackle Charlie Heck. The report of Heck signing his rookie deal was reported by ESPN Insider Field Yates.

The Texans traded back in the 4th round but they did not wait around to trade back up with the Los Angeles Rams and pick 126 to land North Carolina offensive tackle Charlie Heck. The Texans traded their 136th overall plus two seventh-round selections at 248 and 250 overall to land Heck.

Head coach Bill O'Brien was pleased to bring in Heck as a potential offensive tackle option during the NFL Draft.

"I think he’s pretty much a tackle," O'Brien said of Heck. "I think he can play both sides. Great guy. Really smart, works hard. Obviously his dad is a coach. We were thrilled to be able to go up there and get him. We made a couple of moves today that we were happy with and that was one. We were able to go up there and get a guy that we really targeted and we liked at that spot.”

Heck is the son of former NFL offensive lineman and current Kansas City Chiefs offensive line coach, Andy Heck.

A three-year starter with the Tar Heels, Heck started all 12 games at right tackle as a junior and then moved to left tackle his final season starting all 12 games.

Heck is the first of the Texans' 2020 NFL Draft class to sign their rookie contract.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here