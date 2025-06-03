Texans Daily

Texans' Christian Kirk Reveals Major NFL Comparison for Nico Collins

Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk has made a major NFL comparison for teammate Nico Collins.

Ben Cooper

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) smiles after the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
“It makes sense why he’s been a top 5 WR the past couple years. He kind reminds me of a former teammate I played with: AJ Green," Kirk said.

This is major praise for Collins, as Green was one of the top receivers of the 2010s.

Collins has played at a high level over the last two seasons, forming a dynamic connection with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

In the 2023 season, Collins had 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. Collins followed that up with 68 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2024 season.

The 26-year-old wideout will be the top target for Stroud in the upcoming season, but should find more success with the added talent around him.

The addition of Kirk, as well as drafting receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, will not allow defenses to key in on Collins.

Kirk just arrived in Houston but is already making bold claims about his teammate. Kirk will look to play alongside Collins as they aim to make a deep playoff run.

