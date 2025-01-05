Texans' CJ Stroud, DeMeco Ryans Set Massive NFL Record
The Houston Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans by a score of 23-14 on Sunday afternoon to end their regular season with a record of 10-7.
It also marked their second straight AFC South title, making DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud the first head coach-quarterback duo in NFL history to win division crowns in each of their first two seasons together.
That's a pretty impressive feat, especially for a Texans team that everyone assumed would finish in the cellar last season.
It wasn't exactly pretty for Houston this year, but it was able to get the job done.
The Texans entered 2024 with massive expectations thanks to a busy offseason in which they landed significant pieces such as wide receiver Stefon Diggs, running back Joe Mixon and edge rusher Danielle Hunter.
However, due to injuries (including a season-ending knee injury to Diggs) and other factors, Houston was not able to ever really click like many anticipated.
The Texans began the year 6-2, but then went through a stretch where they went 3-5, losing back-to-back games twice during that span.
Houston entered Week 18 aiming to avoid a third straight loss, and it did just that with its victory over the Titans.
The Texans still have a chance to embark on a playoff run, but there is no question that expectations for the club have been tempered.
Regardless, good on both Ryans and Stroud for doing enough to take home yet another AFC South title this season. There may be many more in their future.