Texans Cleaning House, Release Two Vets - 'Just The Beginning'?

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has begun to shake up the roster he inherited, by releasing both guard Senio Kelemete and linebacker Peter Kalambayi on Tuesday, per Ian Rapoport.

Kelemete, 30, spent the last three seasons in Houston, starting 20 of his 30 regular-season appearances including five starts in 2020. This past season he was part of the never-ending round-about that was left guard, sharing reps with second-year lineman Max Scharping and veteran Brent Qvale.

By releasing the former New Orleans Saint, Caserio will clear $1.5 million in much-needed cap space and create another potential opening on the Texans offensive line. ... One which newly appointed O-line coach James Campen will likely want to make his own.

Elsewhere, Kalambayi leaves the Texans three seasons after they drafted him in the sixth round out of Stanford. During his time in Houston, Kalambayi failed to start a game but did make 41 regular-season appearances.

Injuries hampered Kalambayi in 2020, limiting him to just 10 appearances. Throughout his time in Houston, he showed promise but never quite lived up to expectations.

That being said, it seems likely that at just 25 and with plenty of NFL experience, he will get a second chance in 2021.

Meanwhile, these moves are likely to be just the beginning of a busy offseason for the Texans. With a new regime now in charge following a poor 2020 season, Houston will be looking to clear space on the roster as well as dropping some of the more questionably expensive contracts on their roster.

