Texans Coach Culley Praises Coordinators' Success

HOUSTON - A first-time head coach is only strong with a great supporting cast. For David Culley, he'll need that cast to be as "successful'' as he claims it has already been.

Culley, who in his 27 years as an NFL staffer never before this offseason received an interview to lead a team, now is tasked with fixing the Houston Texans. Everyone will point to the Deshaun Watson dysfunction as the issue in need of attention from the new head coach, but Houston's issues lie well beyond No. 4's frustration.

The Texans are coming off a 4-12 season. Their rushing attack finished 31st in the NFL while their run defense finished 32nd. Their secondary struggled to stop the pass, allowing an average of 256.5 yards per game.

All that without a first or second round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft? Good luck.

This is where coordinations play a big role. For Culley, both Tim Kelly and Lovie Smith have earned his respect in a short time.

"Lovie is someone that has had a great track record in this league,” Culley said of Smith Thursday. “He's someone that he's been a head coach. He's had a great track record as a defensive coordinator. He's someone that I've known for a long time and being able to get him here was very, very important simply because I felt like he's the kind of guy that you want to be able to have on your team to be able to have success."

Smith's track record as a leader in the locker room speaks for itself. He spent time as a head coach with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading Chicago to an appearance in Super Bowl XLI, the franchise's first since 1985.

All-time, Smith holds a 89-87 record. He also spent the last five seasons coaching at the University of Illinois, posting a 17-39 record overall.

The Texans are expected to implement a new defensive front for the first time in over a decade. Smith, who helped former Buccaneers defensive coordinator Tony Dungy build the Tampa 2 defense, will have the Texans based in a 4-3 instead of the 3-4.

Offensively, Houston felt it was necessary to keep offensive coordinator Tim Kelly at NRG Stadium. Following the firing of Bill O'Brien, the passing attack flourish with Watson working under Kelly's design.

Watson led the NFL in passing yards for 2020 with 4,823 and reset the franchise's passing touchdown record with 33 scores. Both Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks also tallied over 800 receiving yards on the year.

"Tim did a nice job with this football team last year offensively," Culley said. "As an offensive staff here, it will be a collaboration of direction that we go in and that direction will determine our personnel, and we're going to do what we feel like is best for our personnel. I felt like last year that Tim did a great job of doing that. I foresee that moving forward.”

The Texans hope to improve their run game with the addition of former Saints and Ravens standout Mark Ingram. In his first season working with Culley in Baltimore, the 2009 Heisman winner tallied 1,018 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Baltimore led the NFL in rushing during Culley's two-year span with the team. He was the assistant head coach with an emphasis on the Ravens' passing game in recent years, but overall, he recognizes "success'' when he sees it. Now he needs to see it again, from his top aides in Houston.

