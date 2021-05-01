Texans Continue Loading Up Offensively With Do-It-All TE Jordan

The Houston Texans kicked off day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft with the selection of Miami tight end Brevin Jordan with the 147th overall pick.

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans kicked off day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft with the selection of Miami tight end Brevin Jordan with the 147th overall pick.

READ MORE: Texans Draft College TE Star Brevin Jordan; NFL Tracker

Jordan joins a crowded but uncertain Texans tight end corps. This offseason general manager Nick Caserio has already added Ryan Izzo via a trade with the New England Patriots, as well as Paul Quessenberry and Antony Auclair in free agency.

The former Hurricane joins starter Joran Akins and backups Pharaoh Brown and Kahale Warring for what will be an open competition for roster spots this training camp.

Measuring in at 6'3" 245 pounds, Jordan is built like a tight end but plays like an evasive wide receiver in the slot. It seems likely he will be in direct competition with Warring for that backup receiving tight end spot, with the 2019 third-rounder yet to find his feet in the NFL.

Jordan was highly-rated by multiple scouts, including SI's NFL Draft Bible placing him inside the top-three at the position.

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's scouting report of Jordan below:

Expectations were at an all time high when he committed to play for the Hurricanes with their long lineage of success at the tight end position. Jordan has impacted the game despite some extreme inconsistencies offensively for the team. He is an explosive athlete who offers immediate mismatch ability going against most linebackers and even a large portion of defensive backs. That will be his big calling card early on to create separation. Jordan is cat quick and shows promise as a route runner but it is too hit or miss currently. In the run game, Jordan shows effort as a positional blocker and understands how to attack leverage. He showcases some initial pop behind his thick build. There is a lack of length to his game that shows up too often in the run and pass game. Jordan loses leverage in the run game way too easily. In the air, he lacks the ball skills and length to make plays consistently at the catch point. The tools are all there but there are some troubling inconsistencies to Jordan’s game. If he is able to develop fully, his combination of size, flexibility and mismatch ability will be highly coveted at the next level early.

Caserio and his coaching staff have all emphasized the importance of creating an environment of competitiveness at every position this offseason. With seven tight ends not signed, you can't say Caserio isn't sticking to his work.

Come season's end, Jordan could be the full-time starter.

CONTINUE READING: From Davis To Deshaun: QB Mills Buys Texans Time In Watson Trade