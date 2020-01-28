State of The Texans
Texans Continue Shuffling Roles Inside The Building for 2020

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans continue to shuffle their front office with more changes expected to take place after the NFL Draft. The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson has reported that the Texans have parted ways with their Director of Player Engagement J.J. Moses, who was hired in June of 2018. 

State of the Texans has also learned that expectations point to the Texans making more moves after the NFL Draft to reset some key roles within the building. 

Executive Vice President of Team Development Jack Easterby has been a driving force in helping head coach Bill O'Brien streamline their personnel inside the building to help find one vision for the organization. 

The Texans have already parted ways with outside linebacker coach John Pagano and Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen. Defensive line coach Anthony Weaver will be taking over the defense while former defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel's contract expired and his role on the team is yet to be determined to head into 2020. 

