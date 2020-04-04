Texans continue to preach on building the team around Deshaun Watson

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans are headed down uncharted territory with a new-look offense in 2020 without DeAndre Hopkins. The Texans finally addressed the situation regarding Hopkins calling the move in the best interest of the team.

With the questions surrounding the offense, the Texans once again doubled down on their commitment to Watson.

The organization put together a conference call led by Marc Vandemeer with Chairman and CEO Cal McNair, head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien, and executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby with season ticket holders to ask questions to the group to answer on Friday afternoon.

Answering questions, head coach Bill O'Brien continued to the standard practice of preaching team first but was quick to add that quarterback Watson is the player the team wants to build around.

O'Brien started, "Anything that we do any decision that's made is made with the team in mind: capital T, capital E capital A, capital M."

"Everything that we do is made with the team in mind," O'Brien continued. "We don't think about one player. We don't think about one day. We don't think about necessarily one year."

O'Brien continued, "We think about the future, we think about the great quarterback that we have in Deshaun Watson. We want to continue to surround him with dependable, tough, smart players that care about winning and care about the team. And so that's what we do, and some decisions are made."

In three seasons as the Texans signal-caller, Watson has started in 37 games, and the team has gone 24-13 in those contests. Throwing for 71 touchdowns and rushing for another 14 touchdowns, Watson has helped lead the Texans to back to back AFC South titles, which included a trip to the Divisional Round in 2020.

With the recent trade of the Texans offensive top weapon in DeAndre Hopkins, Watson will have to find another go-to target heading into the coming season.

The Texans have made it clear on multiple occasions that they want to keep Watson in Houston for the long-term, but there is no rush on his current contract with two years left on his rookie deal.

