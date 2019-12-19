Texans D.J. Reader Feels It Is "Bad News For Everybody Else" If J.J. Watt Returns This Season

Houston Texans defensive lineman D.J. Reader took time out his morning to join the crew of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network to discussing plenty of topics.

He was asked about his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination, being a Pro Bowl alternate, and his Clemson baseball career. With the swirling rumors of the potential return of J.J. Watt to the roster this season, Reader gave some thoughts on the potential return of Watt to the lineup.

Kay Adams on GMFB crew asked Reader to finish the following sentence regarding J.J. Watt.

"If we see J.J. Watt back on the field this season, then...."

"You going to see an animal back playing," Reader said of Watt. "You going to see a guy, just a dude back out there. You know somebody we love. You know we'd love to have back out there. If he gets back out there, it is bad news for everybody else. I'm excited."

Lost during their week eight win against the Oakland Raiders, there have been rumblings of a potential return of Watt this season.

Watt has been at NRG Stadium working on getting back from his pectoral injury, and it appears he is more motivated than ever to get back to the field this season.

