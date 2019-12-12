State of The Texans
Texans D.J. Reader Nominated for the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Patrick D. Starr

Defensive lineman D.J. Reader was nominated as the Houston Texans Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2019. Selected for his continuous work off the field to serve the local communities, Reader will receive $50,000 to donate to a charity of his choice in his name.

"Every day, in cities and towns across America, NFL players give of themselves to make our communities better. This year, as we celebrate our 100th season and the 50th year of the Walter Payton NFL Man of Year Award, NFL players have continued to raise the bar on community engagement and impact," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The 32 nominees for this year's award are the best of the best and truly embody the spirit of Walter and his legacy of leaving the world better than he found it."

Reader won the 2019 Spirit of the Bull award for the Texans for his impact on and off the field. He was also the face of the Texans Play 60 initiative promoting a healthier lifestyle among schools in the Houston area. Also, Reader is an advocate for the National Kidney Foundation after losing his father to kidney failure in college.

For the second year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their outstanding work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LIV.

The 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Feb. 1, the eve of Super Bowl LIV on FOX. NFL Honors will be at the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami.

All 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $50,000 in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

