Texans David Johnson passes physical - trade with Cardinals soon to be official

Houston Texans running back David Johnson has passed his physical with doctors completing the final hurdle in the trade with the Arizona Cardinals for DeAndre Hopkins. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported that Johnson passed his physical. Earlier in the week, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins shared on Instagram that he passed his physical making his part of the deal complete and waiting for Johnson to pass his physical.

The completion of the physicals will not help move the Cardinals' 40th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft and a 2022 4th round selection to the Texans while the Cardinals will land the Texans 4th round selection (131st overall) in this year's draft.

Early last week, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury met with media to discuss the trade and he voiced no concern about the physical not being completed before the draft.

"There's not concern," Kingsbury said on a video conference call last week. "But those aren't official, as far as I know, at this point, but we'll get it done. Obviously the medical field and personnel have much bigger fish to fry at this point. And so, it's been slower than it would be, but I have no doubt it's going to be done before the draft."

Hopkins has spent his entire career with the Texans catching 1,048 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 total touchdowns.

Johnson has spent five seasons in Arizona, where he has appeared in 62 games rushing for 3,128 yards and rushing for 33 touchdowns. He is also a pass-catching threat that has caught 208 passes for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns.



