Texans David Johnson "thankful" Bill O'Brien came and got him from Arizona

Houston, Texas- The arrival of running back David Johnson to the Houston Texans comes as a relief. One for Johnson that saw him passed over with the Arizona Cardinals with their new coaching staff in 2019.

Johnson, on vacation with his family, found out he was being traded to the Texans, and it was the start of a cleat slate for the former All-Pro back. A chance to bounce back from nagging injuries and get into an offensive system where he was wanted.

As Johnson stated, he was thankful for Texans head coach Bill O'Brien for coming to get him and acquire him in a trade.

"Felt great, very humble," Johnson said of being traded to the Texans.

If there is one message than Johnson has not kept quiet was his appreciate for O'Brien to find him a new home in Houston for the 2020 season.

"Very thankful that Bill O'Brien came out and got me," Johnson added. "I can't wait to get started. Like I've been saying they've always been in the playoffs and now, especially with that offense, so dynamic so many weapons."

Already in contact with signal-caller Deshaun Watson, Johnson is looking forward to being more than just a running back in the Texans offense. Playing next to Watson, Johnson is looking to being a piece of the puzzle for the offense.

"Deshaun (Watson) at the head of it," Johnson said of the Texans' offense. "I think I'll fit well being utilized every down, not just lined up in the back of the but also as a receiver and having even more weapons on third downs. When we need a big momentum play, I'll be able to do that for the offense for sure."

With a chip on his shoulder from the Cardinals moving on from him and questions mounting if the injuries will be too much for Johnson to overcome, it has plugged him back in to prove people wrong with the Texans.

With the durability questions, Johnson is more motivated than ever.

"Motivated me more than anyone ever will know," Johnson said of the questions. "Everyone talks about the running back position being

a short career in the NFL, and so my biggest things I want to prove all those guys wrong, all those people wrong."

Having the lowest production of his career in 2019, Johnson rushed 94 times for 345 yards and two touchdowns while catching 36 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns.

Admitting injuries were part of his issues in 2019 with the Cardinals, Johnson is convinced that he has plenty left in the tank to help his new team.

"I've been doing it ever since high school is proving people wrong," Johnson explained. "The motivation of having that chip on my shoulder is a huge thing for me, and I definitely will show all those naysayers show them up."

