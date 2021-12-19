Watch: Texans Davis Mills Finds 'The Archer' For Early Touchdown Vs. Jaguars

Davis Mills is making a case to earn reps in 2022 for the Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is auditioning for a chance to be the starter in 2022. Drives like the opening one in Jacksonville are a good indication of the upside of his passing game.

The Texans (2-11) took an early 7-0 lead against the Jaguars (2-11) at TIAA Bank Stadium Sunday. Initially, Houston picked up its league-leading 43rd three-and-out drive, but a special teams penalty against Jacksonville gave them a new life and a fresh set of downs.

Mills didn't squander the chance, going 6-of-7 passing for 53 yards. The usually inept run game moved well, picking up three first downs and moving the chains. Brandin Cooks, Houston's top receiver, did most of the heavy lifting.

Nicknamed "The Archer" that comes from his favorite biblical verse, Cooks nabbed three receptions for 33 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown on third down. The coverage was busted and Mills didn't fluster. Waiting behind the line of scrimmage, the rookie connected with Cooks, who would waltz in for the score.

Sunday marks back-to-back games that Mills has scored on the opening drive since being named the starter for the remainder of the season. Last week, the Stanford product found rookie tight end Brevin Jordan for a 5-yard score in a 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Mills completed 14 straight passes, setting a new Texans record for most the completions to open a game in franchise history. He finished last Sunday 33-of-49 passing and a career-high 331 yards for a respectable 93.2 passer rating.

Cooks, who leads the Texans in receptions with 76, needs 124 more yards to collect 1,000 yards on the season for the sixth time since entering the league in 2014.