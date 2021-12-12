Watch: Texans Rookie QB Mills Shines On Opening Drive With TD

The Davis Mills showcase starts off with a bang and a score

HOUSTON -- Maybe Davis Mills can play after all? That's what the Houston Texans are hoping for.

Mills was named the starting quarterback Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Initially only filling in for the injured Tyrod Taylor starting in Week 3, the Stanford product now is expected to be the starter for the remainder of the season.

Which brings the question: Why not start him sooner? An opening-drive like the one against Seattle would warrant it.

Mills went 5 of 5 for 72 yards on the team's first possession. He connected with fellow rookie Nico Collins for a 30-yard gain, putting Houston inside the red zone. Two plays later, Mills found rookie tight end Brevin Jordan for a 5-yard touchdown, his third of the season.

Houston (2-10) has not scored on its opening drive since Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

Mills, a third-round pick last April, has shown potential when playing at home this year. In games at NRG Stadium, he has thrown for 790 yards and eight touchdowns against one interception. He is 0-6 as a starter, but also has thrown for over 300 yards twice when playing in front of the home crowd.

"I felt like [Mills] gives us the best chance to win," Texans coach David Culley said on Friday.

Taylor, 31, struggled since his return from injured reserve, throwing just two touchdowns against five interceptions and taking 12 sacks in four games.

Mills, 23, filled in late last Sunday in 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, going 6 of 14 for 49 yards. Taylor, who was benched late in the third quarter, went 5 of 13 passing for 45 yards.

Seattle (4-8) would respond with a 38-yard field goal from Jason Myers to make it 7-3.