Which Texan Promises to 'Attack' Offseason?

Houston Texans rookies Davis Mills and Nico Collins are prepared to attack the offseason ahead of an improved 2022 season.

This past season may have been underwhelming for Houston Texans fans as they watched their team finish 4-13, but their rookie class was a real bright spot and their focus is fully on attacking 2022.

"This year was about building habits, I felt like," wide receiver Nico Collins said via the Houston Texans. "The sky's the limit for everybody for next year and I'm just ready to get on the field with my brothers and attack every moment with them."

The 23-year-old out of Michigan certainly attacked his rookie season, finishing with 446 yards and one touchdown in 14 appearances as his role grew later in the season.

Nico Collins Nico Collins and Brevin Jordan Nico Collins

Fellow rookie Davis Mills was another who visibly grew into his role as the season wore on, and now enters 2022 as the de-facto starting quarterback.

"Extremely excited for the future," Mills said. "Pulling from the second half of the season when we started playing our best football. Really optimistic about the future and we're excited to attack this offseason and come back as a better team next year."

And in order to return as a stronger offense, his goals moving forward are simple:

"Continue to develop in this offense but also continue to develop chemistry with the guys on our offense and our weapons to come out and be even more dangerous," Mills said.

Mills' impressive debut season has widely gone under the radar, but overall the third-rounder displayed much to be excited about as he hits year two.

The former Stanford Cardinal passed for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Through his final five games, all of which he started, Mills had a 68.2 completion percentage, passed for 1,258 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions for a quarterback rating of 102.4. Mills also had the NFL's highest red-zone quarterback rating of 116.8 and led the league on 20+ yard throws in quarterback rating.

© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Nico Collins and Davis Mills © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills

"Just watching Davis grow from day one when he stepped on the field and watching him where he's at now, the sky's the limit for him," Collins said. "I'm glad that things are starting to slow down for him and just ready to see him getting comfortable back there and start to make plays for the offense. I'm glad to see him develop and grow, and [I'm] proud of him and I'm just ready for the future."

The future appears bright for these youngsters, as it does for fellow rookies Roy Lopez, Garret Wallow, and Brevin Jordan - all of whom started at least two games in 2021.

But they shouldn't let the hot-hand fallacy fool them. If they're going to keep up the positive momentum in their respective careers moving, they all need to attack this offseason.