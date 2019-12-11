Texans DeAndre Hopkins Continues to Produce With Defenses Paying Close Attention and Titans Kevin Byard Has Taken Notice

The Houston Texans at the beginning of the season wanted to play meaningful games in December, and their biggest competition is coming this Sunday against the Tennesee Titans. The Texans will need all hands on deck to plays their best football and Titans All-Pro safety Kevin Byard is fully aware of what the Texans offense brings as a group.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and what he brings as a player has the Titans' attention, and Byard understands they have to slow him this weekend.

"I think he's a great receiver," Byard started on Hopkins. "He runs really good routes. I think he has probably the best, if not the best hands in the NFL."

Hopkins has 133 targets on the season and posted his third consecutive 1,000-yard season with 1,023 receding yards. He also is tied for the team lead in seven receiving touchdowns while averaging 11.0 yards a reception.

"He gets a ton of targets," Byard said of Hopkins. "So he's getting a ton of targets. He's been that number one guy. He makes big plays down the field."

Against the Titans, Hopkins has caught 77 passes for 1,194 yards and seven touchdowns while the Texans have and 8 and 4 record in the games he has played. His play against the Titans is where he has his most success against the single team.

With the attention that Hopkins gets on the field, Byard is impressed with how he handles it and keep producing when the ball is thrown his way.

"I think another good thing about him," Byard continued. "He understands that guys are going to try to press him and try to disrupt routes. I think he does a great job of fending guys off and still getting open and making plays when his quarterback scrambles, so he is pretty good."

