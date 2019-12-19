Texans DeAndre Hopkins Has The Respect of the Buccaneers Coaching Staff

One of the trends this season is opposing head coach and coordinators discussing the impact of Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins is on every opposing team's game plan and a threat to every defense he lines up against.

This weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has the task to try and contain Hopkins. Bowles had a first-hand look at what Hopkins can do, especially when he was the head coach of the New York Jets.

Bowles watched Hopkins dismantle then Jets cornerback Darelle Reavis for five receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns in 2015. Then in week 15 of last season against the Jets, Hopkins torched the Jets for ten receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns proving to Bowles that he is a complete mismatch when he is on the field.

When asked about where Hopkins ranked in the NFL among the rest of the receivers, Bowles was open and honest about the Texans receiver.

"I don't know about the receivers we faced," Bowles started. "But in the league, in my opinion, he is top two. I don't know who the other one is, but he's one of the best in the league."

Bowles continued, "Obviously, his work ethic and him seeing single coverage, double coverage, triple coverage. Competing, his hands. Everything he does, he strives to be the best at it, So he is a tough matchup."

When asked to compare Hopkins to a former receiver in NFL history, Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians said Hopkins is a combination of former Carolina Panthers wide receivers Mushin Muhammad and Steve Smith.

"Really, you know, for a fast guy, he's probably one of the most physical guys in the league," Arians explained. "Physicality Mushin Muhammad, but he's faster. He's a combination of Mohammed and Stevie Smith. They beat you up and just take the ball. It's his ball he's going to take it, and Deshaun is going to throw it to him because he knows he's going to catch it."

Hopkins this season has 99 receptions for 1,142 yards (11.5 avg.), seven touchdowns, and 67 receiving first downs so far this season. He leads the AFC in receptions, receiving yards, receiving first downs and targets while ranking tied for fifth in the conference in receiving touchdowns.

Arians continued on Hopkins, "That video of him hanging upside down catching balls that is something amazing, but yeah, he's a tremendous player."

