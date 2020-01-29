Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins teamed up with his mother Sabrina Greenlee, and sister Kesha Smith donating $45,000 worth of electronics and furniture to The Women's Home in Houston. The donation of furniture and appliances was in partnership with Conn's HomePlus.

Hopkins took the time to talk to the media about the report that he played the second half of the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a broken rib.

Discussing his injury situation with Fox 26s Mark Berman, Hopkins downplayed the broken rib in against the Chiefs.

"It was tough, hard to breathe, but it's football," Hopkins explained to Berman. "It's an injury, It was nothing."

Despite the injury, Hopkins paced the offense with nine receptions for 118 yards averaging 13.1 yards a catch. He led the Texans in receptions and yards in the loss at Arrowhead.

Breaking his rib on the final offensive play in the first half on a 38-yard reception. The rib injury was not going to keep him off the field in the second half of the game.

"My teammates were out there, fighting with me," Hopkins explained. "They were giving everything they had out there. It was no question that I wasn't going to stay in that locker room in the second half. It was out of the question."

Understanding what was on the line, Hopkins was going to leave it all on the line for his teammates.

"You know, especially playing a great team like that," Hopkins continued. "I knew my team needed me even if my presence was just out there I was going to play for the guys out there with me."

During the middle of his conversation, Hopkins also let it known that he had a right-hand injury. Dislocating fingers on his right hand, Hopkins battled through that injury, including his rib injury, to help the Texans to the very end.

"It's football," Hopkins said, laughing. "I would play with seven fingers if I had to man. Any injury is tough, and it is a little bit tougher when it is the hand that you have to catch with, but it is football man. I wouldn't have it any other way."

