State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Would Play With "Seven Fingers" If Needed

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins teamed up with his mother Sabrina Greenlee, and sister Kesha Smith donating $45,000 worth of electronics and furniture to The Women's Home in Houston. The donation of furniture and appliances was in partnership with Conn's HomePlus.

Hopkins took the time to talk to the media about the report that he played the second half of the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a broken rib. 

Discussing his injury situation with Fox 26s Mark Berman, Hopkins downplayed the broken rib in against the Chiefs. 

"It was tough, hard to breathe, but it's football," Hopkins explained to Berman. "It's an injury, It was nothing."

Despite the injury, Hopkins paced the offense with nine receptions for 118 yards averaging 13.1 yards a catch. He led the Texans in receptions and yards in the loss at Arrowhead. 

Breaking his rib on the final offensive play in the first half on a 38-yard reception. The rib injury was not going to keep him off the field in the second half of the game. 

"My teammates were out there, fighting with me," Hopkins explained. "They were giving everything they had out there. It was no question that I wasn't going to stay in that locker room in the second half. It was out of the question."

Understanding what was on the line, Hopkins was going to leave it all on the line for his teammates. 

"You know, especially playing a great team like that," Hopkins continued. "I knew my team needed me even if my presence was just out there I was going to play for the guys out there with me."

During the middle of his conversation, Hopkins also let it known that he had a right-hand injury. Dislocating fingers on his right hand, Hopkins battled through that injury, including his rib injury, to help the Texans to the very end. 

"It's football," Hopkins said, laughing. "I would play with seven fingers if I had to man. Any injury is tough, and it is a little bit tougher when it is the hand that you have to catch with, but it is football man. I wouldn't have it any other way."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bill O'Brien Named the General Manager of the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have named head coach Bill O'Brien the general manager of the organization and named Jack Easterby the Vice President of Football Administration.

Patrick D. Starr

by

skippyc

No More Hiding for Bill O'Brien After Being Named the Texans General Manager

Bill O'Brien has no more excuses after given full power within the Houston Texans organization by CEO Cal McNair.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

Podcast Episode 4.36: Texans Make It Official and Add GM to Bill O’Brien’s Title

State of the Texans discusses the changes inside the building on Kirby Drive with Bill O'Brien officially being named the general manager of the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Anthony Midget Takes Titans Secondary Position

The Houston Texans have lost secondary coach Anthony Midget to the Tennessee Titans.

Patrick D. Starr

Romeo Crennel to Return to the Texans in 2020

Romeo Crennel will return to the Houston Texans coaching staff to help the defense in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Will Fuller Undergoes Surgery to Repair Sports Hernia

Houston Texans Will Fuller undergoes core muscle surgery after groin injury hampered him the final portion of the season.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Dillon88

Texans Continue Shuffling Roles Inside The Building for 2020

Houston Texans continue to shuffle key roles inside NRG for the 2020 season and more changes are expected to be coming by the summer.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Deshaun Watson Helps Send a Military Member to Super Bowl LIV

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson teams up with the USAA, the USO to send a a deserving military member to Super Bowl LIV.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Dillon88

Texans Deshaun Watson Likes the Idea of New Conversion Play Instead of The Onside Kick

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson likes the new "onside" conversion rule used at the Pro Bowl to keep the offense on the field and promote player safety.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Deshaun Watson Has Strong First Half in 2020 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson went 6 of 7 for 86 yards and a touchdown to Colts Jack Doyle in his first work during the 2020 Pro Bowl

Patrick D. Starr