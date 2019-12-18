State of The Texans
Texans DeAndre Hopkins Misses Practice Due To Illness

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans were without their best wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the practice field on Wednesday. Hopkins missed practice due to an illness that will his status one to monitor due to a short week of preparation for their Saturday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  

Hopkins has 99 receptions for 1,142 yards (11.5 avg.), seven touchdowns and 67 receiving first downs so far this season. He leads the AFC in receptions, receiving yards, receiving first downs and targets while ranking tied for fifth in the conference in receiving touchdowns.

Other Texans Injuries of Note

  • RB Carlos Hyde missed practice due to personal reasons. 
  • ILB Benardrick McKinney is still in the concussion protocol, it was his second missed practice in a row. 
  • OLB Jacob Martin missed his second day on the practice field with a knee injury. 
  • S Jahleel Addae (achilles) was limited.
  • OLB Brennan Scarlett (achilles/shoulder) was limited. 
  • WR Will Fuller, V (hamstring) was limited.
  • TE Darren Fells (hand) was limited. 
  • RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) was limited.

