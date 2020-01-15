Texans DeAndre Hopkins Pulls Out of the Pro Bowl

After suffering a rib injury in the Houston Texans Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has opted to protect his health and not participate in the game. This was Hopkins' fourth selection to the Pro Bowl and third consecutive selection.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has replaced Hopkins on the Pro Bowl roster.

Hopkins had 104 receptions for 1,165 yards (11.2 yards per catch) with seven touchdowns. He passed 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth time in the last six seasons, which ties for the third-most in the NFL since 2014.

Hopkins led the AFC in receptions in 104 and first down receptions with 68.

This season, Hopkins became the third-youngest player in NFL history to reach 8,000 career receiving yards trailing only the Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald and Hall of Fame inductee Randy Moss.

