Texans DeAndre Hopkins Selected to the 2019 1st Team AP-All Pro Team

Houston, Texas- Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was named to the first team AP-All Pro team for the third consecutive season. Hopkins received 18 votes landing him on the team with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

This season in 15 games, Hopkins had 104 receptions for 1,165 yards (11.2 yards per catch) with seven touchdowns. 68 of his receptions when for first downs in 2019.

He passed 1,000 yards receiving for the fifth time in the past six seasons, which ties him for the third-most in the NFL since 2014. Hopkins has posted three consecutive 1,000-yard season, which is the fourth-longest streak in the NFL.

Hopkins has the most receptions (632), receiving yards (8,602) and touchdowns (54) through the first seven seasons of a player's career in franchise history.

Hopkins has been elected to the Pro Bowl four times, including this season, and he garnered a second-team AP All-Pro selection in 2015. His four All-Pro selections tie Andre Johnson for the most by an offensive player in team history & 2nd-most overall (J.J. Watt- 7). He also owns the 2nd-most first-team selections.

