Texans DeAndre Hopkins Selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl

DeAndre Hopkins is headed to the 2020 Pro Bowl. It is his fourth selection to the Pro Bowl since arriving in the NFL. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on January 26, 2020. This marks the 16th-consecutive season (2004-19) that the Texans have had at least one player selected to the Pro Bowl.

Hopkins has been selected to his fourth career and third consecutive Pro Bowl (2015, 2017-19) after compiling 99 receptions for 1,142 yards (11.5 avg.), seven touchdowns and 67 receiving first downs so far this season. He leads the AFC in receptions, receiving yards, receiving first downs and targets while ranking tied for fifth in the conference in receiving touchdowns.

Hopkins has recorded at least five receptions and 40 receiving yards in 17 games in a row dating back to Week 15 of the 2018 season, which marks the longest streak in franchise history and the longest active streak in the NFL. He also became the second-youngest player in NFL history to reach 600 career catches and the third-youngest to 8,000 career receiving yards.

OLB Whitney Mercilus, NT D.J. Reader, LS Jon Weeks, C Nick Martin and ILB Zach Cunningham were each named alternates.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here