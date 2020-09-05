Texans Deshaun Deal: $177.54 Mil & A 'To-Do List' Success

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been rumored to be on the verge of signing a new deal since the end of the 2019 NFL season. And with less than a week to go until they kick off the 2020 season against the Kansas City Chiefs, the deal has been done.

Watson has signed a four-year extension with a total contractual value of $177.54 million extension, keeping him in Houston through 2025. And not to be forgotten: This transaction gives the Houston front office an impressive bunch of "checks'' on their recent "to-do list.''

Laremy Tunsil. Check.

Zach Cunningham. Check.

Whitney Mercilus. Check.

And now the biggest of them all, Deshaun Watson. Check.

READ MORE: How Deshaun's Deal 'Compares' To Mahomes

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the 24-year-old's deal includes a whopping $111 in guarantees. This marks the second-largest total contract in NFL history, behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' record-setting 12-year contract signed earlier this year.

In fact, two-time Pro Bowler Watson is now set to make $39 million in base salary alone through each of the next four years. The most in that time-frame in the NFL, per Schefter.

This comes just hours after Watson posted a cryptic tweet, which many took as a hint that contract news was coming soon.

Head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien has been outspoken about his desire for the Texans and Watson to come to a long-term agreement for some time. The two parties have spoken highly of eachother since day one, with Watson praising O'Brien's work ethic after their final preseason scrimmage on Wednesday.

"I feel like I don't think that people understand the work ethic that he puts in, the time that he puts in to watch film and try to make sure this organization is at the top of its game," said Watson. "He's probably the hardest worker in this building, in this organization. He's not going to stop until he's a champion. That's what I like about him."

This deal not only ties Watson to the Texans through the first-half of this decade, but it allows Watson to renegotiate at least one more contract once the market has reset in a few years time.

A good deal for both sides in the end. Watson gets his record-breaking payday, and the Texans keep the franchise quarterback they spent so many years looking for.

Here's to at least five more years of Watson stunning Houstonians with his maturity, work ethic, and unbelievable talent.