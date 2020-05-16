State of The Texans
On the Board: Texans Deshaun Watson a top-ten "early" favorite to end up NFL MVP

Patrick D. Starr


There have been discussions about every major quarterback in the NFL, but the spotlight keeps avoiding Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Texans have been trending downward due to the tumultuous off-season with the exit of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.  

Watson has been the lifeline for the Texans organization since he arrived in 2017 and, with his presence alone, kept the team competitive, for the most part, in every game he has played.

In 38 games over his first three NFL seasons, Watson threw for 9,716 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He has also rushed for 14 touchdowns. Watson tore his ACL his rookie season ending his promising start to his career early.

Watson enters year four with the Texans and BetOnline.Ag has the Texans signal-caller with the seventh-best pre-season odd to land the Most Valuable Player of the league. Watson's current odds are tied with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who the Texans defeated in the Wildcard round of the 2019 playoff in an overtime victory.

Quarterbacks dominate the list with reigning 2019 MVP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the top option atop the list.

Here is the early list.

Early Odds for NFL MVP

Patrick Mahomes +500

Lamar Jackson +750

Russell Wilson +1000

Kyler Murray +1200

Tom Brady +1200

Dak Prescott +1400

Aaron Rodgers +2200

Carson Wentz +2200

Drew Brees +2200

Deshaun Watson +2500

Josh Allen (QB) +2500

Christian McCaffrey +2800

Baker Mayfield +3300

Matt Ryan +3300

