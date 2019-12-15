Texans Deshaun Watson Calls His Interceptions "Dumb" But Is Pleased With The Win Against the Titans

Pulling out a must-win on the road against the Tennesee Titans, the Houston Texans were able to piece together a 24-21 win to take control of the AFC South with a 9-5 record with two games left in the regular season.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson 19 for 27 yards for 243 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions that were picked off going into the end zone.

The three-point win for the Texans was good enough for the win, but it could have been by a more significant margin if there were not red zone mistakes.

After the Texans win on the field of Nissan Stadium, Watson met with CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson discussing their crucial win over the Titans.

"We came in, and it's a tough environment with a hot team divisional game in December, it's always tough it's always going to be back and forth you know and deal with adversity that's the NFL," Watson said of the win over the Titans.

The Texans wanted to play mistake-free football, and Watson was pleased with the way the offense produced against the tough Titans defense. He was very clear that his interceptions were poor decisions, which could have been points.

"We overcame that we stayed strong we kept the edge we kept running the ball," Watson continued on the Texans offensive day. "Threw when we needed to. Outside those, those two picks, dumb picks by me, which brought the Titans up. We definitely played some good smart football."

Watson was able to wake up the Texans offense when needed throwing for 154 yards on passes that traveled 10-plus yards with two touchdowns and an interception. His 4th quarter play saw Watson go 5 of 7 for 100 yards with no turnovers leading the Texans to 10-points.

