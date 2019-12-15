State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Deshaun Watson Calls His Interceptions "Dumb" But Is Pleased With The Win Against the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Pulling out a must-win on the road against the Tennesee Titans, the Houston Texans were able to piece together a 24-21 win to take control of the AFC South with a 9-5 record with two games left in the regular season. 

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson 19 for 27 yards for 243 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions that were picked off going into the end zone. 

The three-point win for the Texans was good enough for the win, but it could have been by a more significant margin if there were not red zone mistakes. 

After the Texans win on the field of Nissan Stadium, Watson met with CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson discussing their crucial win over the Titans. 

"We came in, and it's a tough environment with a hot team divisional game in December, it's always tough it's always going to be back and forth you know and deal with adversity that's the NFL," Watson said of the win over the Titans. 

The Texans wanted to play mistake-free football, and Watson was pleased with the way the offense produced against the tough Titans defense. He was very clear that his interceptions were poor decisions, which could have been points. 

"We overcame that we stayed strong we kept the edge we kept running the ball," Watson continued on the Texans offensive day. "Threw when we needed to. Outside those, those two picks, dumb picks by me, which brought the Titans up. We definitely played some good smart football."

Watson was able to wake up the Texans offense when needed throwing for 154 yards on passes that traveled 10-plus yards with two touchdowns and an interception. His 4th quarter play saw Watson go 5 of 7 for 100 yards with no turnovers leading the Texans to 10-points. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carlos Hyde's Hard Nosed Running Style Leads the Texans Over the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde produced his first 1,000 yard rushing season of his career with his 104 yard rushing day against the Tennessee Titans.

"Sh**, Hop Getting The Ball" - Texans DeAndre Hopkins Knows The 4th Quarter Is His Time To Make Plays

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins had a huge 4th quarter against the Tennessee Titans and Hopkins called it the "norm" for him.

Houston Texans Outlast the Streaking Titans in Key AFC South Showdown, 24-21

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans stopped the streaking Tennessee Titans to take over the AFC South after winning 24-21 on the road.

Report: Texans Are A Potential Match for Janoris Jenkins

Patrick D. Starr

ESPNs Adam Schefter reports that the Houston Texans could be one of the playoff contention teams keeping an eye on recently waived cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

Nick Caserio Remains in The Back of the Houston Texans Mind

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans remain interested in New England Patriots Nick Caserio and will continue to pursue him in the off-season when his contract expires after the 2020 NFL Draft.

Green Light: Will Fuller Is Active For the Texans Against The Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller, V is active on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Texans' Cautiously Optimistic About Will Fuller's Availability Against the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are playing wide receiver Will Fuller's status for Sunday against the Tennessee Titans close to the vest.

Brennan Scarlett and Two Other Texans Ruled Questionable for Sunday Against the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans starting outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett is questionable with a shoulder injury. See who else is questionable heading into Sunday's crucial match up with the Tennessee Titans.

"It's Truly an Honor": D.J. Reader on Being Named the Texans' Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans D.J. Reader discussed being selected as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for 2019.

Texans Laremy Tunsil on His Ex-Dolphins Teammate Ryan Tannehill: "He is Balling"

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil is not surprised by the play of Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tunsil thinks highly of his former teammate from the Miami Dolphins.